Police only following orders from top: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File/Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File/Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

A day after The Indian Express reported that JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar had told Delhi Police to be “stationed” at the gates, even as masked vandals ran amok on the campus on January 5, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said police personnel have to follow “informal orders from the top” to not intervene.

“For whatever is happening in Delhi, police are not to be blamed. If you tell a Delhi police personnel that ‘look, a clash is underway, you don’t enter, remain outside’, then how can the poor chap enter? He will be suspended. He has to follow orders from the top. When the order is to stay inert, let the vandals enter, indulge in violence and then leave, then a police personnel has to abide by that… if you order the Police to improve law and order, stop theft, rapes, they will. If they are asked to not stop the violence, then they will have to follow informal orders from the top,” Kejriwal said at a press conference Thursday.

On Tuesday, addressing a town hall gathering, the CM had said Delhi Police will start performing well within two days, if the elected government is authorised to control the force. In Delhi, the MHA controls police.

When contacted, a Delhi Police spokesperson said, “Delhi Police has always been a professional force and has handled situations professionally as per its legal mandate. It is absolutely incorrect to say that we act under any pressure whatsoever. It is also incorrect to suggest that complaints are not registered at police stations. We have a well-established mechanism. To address any complaint, we have a public facilitation officer and a separate women’s help desk.”

