Police on trail of gang which duped over 100 using dating app in NCR

Police had found that the gang had tricked around 100, including many executives, from NCR in the same manner.

Three months after four persons were arrested for allegedly luring a Gurgaon resident into a trap to rob him of his belongings using Grindr, a social networking app for gay, transgender and bisexual people, at least two other accused remain at large.

Police had found that the gang had tricked around 100, including many executives, from NCR in the same manner. Investigation has revealed the typical modus operandi of the gang — contacting potential victims through the app and luring them to isolated spots in the city, where they would engage in physical intimacy.

A police officer said on condition of anonymity, “The other members of the gang would usually emerge when the victims were in compromising positions, and would take pictures or videos of them. They would then use these to blackmail the victims, extort money from them, and prevent them from involving police.”

“Most of the victims were not inclined to approach us because of fear of their sexuality becoming public. This is what helped the accused continue the crime undetected for so long.” he said.

Among the areas frequented by the accused to execute the crimes were some stretches of the Southern Peripheral Expressway which tend to remain isolated, especially at night.

The crimes had come to light in October last year, when a Gurgaon resident registered an FIR at Sector 29 police station, alleging he had been lured by one of the accused who went on a date with him through the app. When the meeting became physically intimate, a group of men, including the man he had met, allegedly beat up the victim and robbed him of his belongings.

Officials said the gang had been operating for “three to four months”, before four of them were caught in November. Police personnel said they operated the app to lure them into a meeting and ambushed them. All the accused hail from Bhondsi, police said.

Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said, “The accused used the social media app Grindr to contact their victims. Four people had been arrested in November, but no fresh arrest has been made since then. The case is under investigation.”

Officials declined to divulge further details about the investigation. Despite repeated attempts, The Indian Express could not reach officials from Grindr for a comment.

