Police offer 2 training schools to Delhi govt as quarantine camps

Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava has directed all DCPs to arrange masks and sanitisers for personnel. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava has directed all DCPs to arrange masks and sanitisers for personnel. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Police has “offered” its police training schools (PTS) in Wazirabad and Jharoda Kalan to the Delhi government’s health department to be used as “quarantine camps”.

Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “In case the need arises, the PTS can be used by the government.”

A senior police officer said that over 1,000 people can be accommodated at the PTS.

On March 13, Michi Paku, Additional Commissioner of Police, Jharoda Kalan PTS, sent an order “deferring the training at the PTS till March-end… The trainees are directed to go to their homes till further order.”

Paku’s order stated that “in view of the coronavirus threat, the PTS Jharoda Kalan is likely to be requisitioned for coronavirus suspect screening centre”.

Likewise, the final indoor/outdoor examination of lower school course of batch number 74 at PTS Wazirabad was postponed, as per an order dated March 13.

The order stated, “All trainees of lower school course are relieved from the institution.”

Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava has, meanwhile, directed all DCPs to “arrange masks and sanitisers in sufficient numbers and provide them to the police personnel”.

A letter sent by DCP Vikram K Porwal, staff officer to the CP, stated: “All police personnel having direct interface with the public at large are advised to use masks and frequently use sanitisers to thwart any threat of coronavirus.”

Shrivastava also sent 10 pointers on precautions to be taken by all police personnel.

These include “washing hands for 20 seconds, using sanitisers, not touching face, staying at home if sick, using tissue paper, and maintaining distance and using masks”.

He also directed the staff to maintain a log of people quarantined in hospitals in their area, along with their contact details.

An official from the health department, when contacted, said, “There were discussions regarding police’s offer. Multiple options are being explored, and the health department will provide medical services in quarantine facilities whenever an arrangement is finalised.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.