Delhi: Police move to cancel FIR after woman says rape allegation untrue

Following an intense 36-hour probe into the alleged gangrape of a woman working as a trainee with a leading airline, Delhi Police will file a cancellation report of the case — after they discovered it was false. In her statement before a magistrate, recorded under CrPC Section 164, the woman claimed she made up the story.

Police sources said the woman — when asked by her colleagues a few days ago why she was upset — said she had been raped by a cab driver and his two associates while returning home. “The company’s senior official was informed and they approached police, after seeking help from their legal counsel,” said police sources.

It was reported to JCP (New Delhi range) Ajay Chaudhary, and police started a probe after registering an FIR of gangrape at Vasant Kunj (north) police station on August 4. “Police asked the woman to undergo a medical test but she refused. They asked for the driver’s details, but she said the cab had been booked by a passerby as her phone was not working at the time,” police sources claimed.

Sources said a special team scanned CCTVs near the airport, but found no evidence of an abduction. They then traced the location of the woman’s phone at the time of the incident and discovered she was not at the spot.

“Police grew suspicious and scanned her call detail records, and found that on the day, she had booked a cab and called the driver. Police checked the car’s GPS and found that he dropped her as per the route,” police sources said.

When police asked the woman about it, she eventually admitted that she had lied. “In her statement, she said she had developed a relationship with a friend but felt guilty about it. When her colleagues asked her what was on her mind, she said she got scared and made up the story,” police sources said.

JCP Chaudhary said, “We lodged an FIR after we found out about the alleged incident, but are filing a cancellation report.”

