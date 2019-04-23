Police look into video call between ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar and wife, questioning still on

Officers from the special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, probing the death of ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, are exploring whether he and his wife Apoorva Shukla had an argument on a video call hours before his death. This claim has been made by a domestic help and an official who earlier worked with Rohit’s father, a probe officer said, adding that Apoorva is being questioned to ascertain if there is any truth to it.

On Monday, the SIT questioned Apoorva for around 10 hours and also took the domestic help and the official to their office in Prashant Vihar, where both were questioned in separate rooms. “During questioning, both made similar claims, telling officers that Apoorva made a video call to Rohit around 7.30 pm on April 15 while he was returning from Uttarakhand. The call was picked up by the domestic help and later given to Rohit, who was with others in the car,” a senior police officer said.

According to police, Rohit, his mother, the former officer and his wife had gone to Uttarakhand for a few days, and returned around 10.30 pm on April 15, after which they all had dinner together. Rohit is believed to have died a few hours later. Apoorva maintains that she saw Rohit between 1 am and 2 am on April 16, and then left to sleep in a separate room.

According to Rohit’s mother Ujjwala Sharma, Apoorva was unhappy with Rohit’s friendship with the former officer and his wife.

The SIT has sought permission from the police headquarters to question Apoorva in their office instead of her residence. “The SIT is also planning to conduct a narco-analysis test on her, and have told the police headquarters that they are unable to extract information even after three days of questioning,” an officer said. On Sunday, the SIT took Apoorva to AIIMS to conduct a forensic examination of her nails. It has also sent her phone to the forensic lab to retrieve WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger chats, which police have been unable to recover so far.

Rohit was found dead last week. While it was initially believed to be a case of natural death, doctors from AIIMS had raised red flags, following which a murder case was registered.