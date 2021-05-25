Photo of table, chair help Delhi cops track kidnapped man to police station; head constable arrested

A Delhi Police head constable, posted with Jamia Nagar police station, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a dacoity accused and demanding Rs 3 lakh for his family for his release. The kidnapped man was rescued from inside the police station — and probe officers were able to track him after his family showed them photos sent by the head constable, which had a table and chair that gave away the location.

The head constable, Rakesh Kumar, has been dismissed by DCP (Southeast) R P Meena.

In the dismissal order, DCP Meena states, “On May 15, police received a PCR call in which a woman, Bharti, informed that her brother, Varun Kumar, working with a private company, was abducted and abductors demanded Rs 3 lakh for his release. She told police the callers informed her they are policemen and her brother is wanted in a dacoity case at Gandhi Nagar police station. They asked her to come near Akshardham temple with Rs 3 lakh, but she told them she has only Rs 50,000. After negotiation, they asked her to come with Rs 1.8 lakh. The police team of Sunlight Colony police station meanwhile started their investigation.”

Sources said the complainant shared numbers from which they received a call on WhatsApp, and police, using technical surveillance, tracked the phone location to Jamia Nagar. “The woman had asked the kidnappers to share her brother’s photos. One such photo showed a room with a chair and table similar to furniture at police stations. They conducted a raid at Jamia Nagar police station from where they rescued the victim, who was held hostage by the head constable in his room,” said an officer.

Meena further states in the dismissal order, “One more accused, Mhd Amir (27), was arrested along with Rakesh, as the victim was found in their custody. An FIR was registered against them and they admitted their involvement. The arrest in a criminal case of Rakesh is a shameful, most degradable, abominable, and disgusting act of moral turpitude. The delinquent has violated all norms of ethics and morality. This is a case where protectors of law have turned into criminal/extortionists and have abused the power he was bestowed with.”

It further states: “The facts and circumstances of the case are such that it would not be reasonably practicable to conduct a regular departmental enquiry against the defaulter as there is a reasonable belief that the witnesses may not come forward to depose against a police officer. It is a common experience that due to influencing the position of delinquents, witnesses and complainants do not come forward to depose against them in the departmental enquiry. Under these sets of compelling circumstances, Article 311 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India is required to be invoked in this case for the sake of justice. I hereby order to dismiss the defaulter Rakesh from his service.”