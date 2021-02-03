Police issue notices to farm leaders to join probe, they refuse

The Delhi Police Crime Branch is learnt to have approached several farm leaders over the phone asking them to join the investigation. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

After issuing notices to 270 people, including 60 farm leaders, in connection with the January 26 violence, the Delhi Police Crime Branch is learnt to have approached several farm leaders over the phone asking them to join the investigation. However, they refused to join the probe, saying the “kisan union” will respond in the coming days through their advocate, it is learnt.

“First, we issued look out circulars (LOCs) of all farm leaders as well as Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu and Lakhbir Singh Sidhana alias Lakha Sidhana, gangster-turned-politician and president of the Malwa Youth Federation. We also issued notices to farm leaders and then to 210 owners of tractors — the latter identified with help from the transport department — asking them to join the probe,” said a source.

Sources said they gave these people a time frame of five to 10 days as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, as most of them are residents of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

“We have also sent notices to some leaders through WhatsApp and called them over the phone, asking them to join the probe, but they refused to come. They told us they have a kisan union and they will come together if and when they do. They also informed us that they would send their reply through their advocate,” said a source.

When contacted, Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU Dakaunda, confirmed that a notice had been served to him. “We have received the notice, our advocate Prashant Bhushan will send our reply. We will protest and fight the legal battle as well,” he said.

Police have so far lodged 44 FIRs and arrested 122 people in connection with the violence till date. Most farm leaders, many of whom had been participating in talks with the Centre, have also been named in the FIRs.