Police intervention fails at Shaheen Bagh, protesters continue to gather

Shaheen Bagh protesters and police discuss the opening up of one side of the road at the protest site, Tuesday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Shaheen Bagh protesters and police discuss the opening up of one side of the road at the protest site, Tuesday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi Police held a meeting with a few Shaheen Bagh protesters and RWA members of Shaheen Bagh and Abul Fazal Enclave Tuesday afternoon in a bid to convince the group to end the anti-CAA protest in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

DCP (Southeast) RP Meena said, “We had met some protesters and locals residents at the Shaheen Bagh police station Monday. We decided to meet the protesters at the sit-in on Tuesday to find a way forward.”

The local ACP and SHO met the protesters and RWA members at the barricades near the protest site at 2 pm Tuesday. The DCP said, “We requested them to vacate the sit-in but they refused.”

On Monday night, Shaheen Bagh protesters said they will continue the protest and are in touch with medical and legal experts. On Tuesday morning, Shaheen Bagh volunteers said it was decided that the protesters will comply with the CM’s order and limit the number of people at the sit-in to less than 50. However, by 4 pm Tuesday, there were hundreds of protesters at the site, and a volunteer said the changes will be implemented by evening.

At 8.30 pm, the plan to have “less than 50 protesters” did not work, with at least a 100 women at the site. A volunteer said, “We tried to limit the number to less than 50 people, but many didn’t agree. It was earlier decided that around 40-45 women will protest in shifts. That didn’t work. We are making arrangements to ensure that two-three women sit together, at least one metre away from the other group. Sanitisers have been made available at entry and exit points, and women are wearing masks.”

A volunteer said, “At least four people will guard the protest site, and each person who wants to participate will have to undergo the thermal scanner, which we will procure. If even slight fever is detected, they will be sent back.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.