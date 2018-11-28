Police in four states on toes to verify serial killer claims

With his eight-day police remand coming to an end on Wednesday, the 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a three-year-old girl in Gurgaon will be produced in court again, so police can seek further remand.

“In the initial confession, he claimed he had raped and murdered seven other minor girls in Gurgaon, Delhi, Gwalior, and Jhansi. As per his statement and our investigation so far, he has been involved in nine cases so far — four in Gurgaon, three in Delhi and one each in Jhansi and Gwalior,” said Shamsher Singh, ACP (Crime), a member of the special investigation team probing the case. “We have traced the cases in Gurgaon and Gwalior, and have preliminary details of the one in Jhansi. The ones in Delhi are yet to be identified,” he said.

The earliest crime the accused has been linked to took place in 2013, when he was 15. In that incident, he allegedly lured a five-year-old girl eating at a bhandara in Gwalior, took her to some bushes nearby, and sexually assaulted her before beating her to death with a brick.

Confirming this, Krishnmurari Goswami, CSP (Inderganj), Gwalior, said: “A child had gone missing from the temple, and a case of abduction had been filed. Based on the confession, we recovered some bones and fingernails from a spot near the temple, which have been sent for DNA testing to determine if they belong to the child.”

This is the only case in Gwalior to which the accused has been connected so far, police claimed, with Gwalior SP Navneet Bhasin stating, “We have only identified one case so far, from 2013. We have formed an SIT and intend to seek remand of the accused after Gurgaon Police are done.” The accused’s modus operandi, police said, was targeting minor girls who came to eat at bhandaras or take prasad from temples without being accompanied by an adult. The accused would lure them with either chocolates or a Rs 10 note, take them to an isolated area, and sexually assault and murder them.

In Gurgaon, his first victim so far was a “four-five -year-old girl” who had gone to a temple and was abducted and murdered in 2014. In 2016, he lured a five-year-old girl from a temple. His third victim was another five-year-old, who disappeared from a bhandara, where she was eating with her grandmother and twin sister in 2017. Her body was found 12 days later in a sewer.

Despite being involved in multiple cases, the accused managed to evade arrest for half a decade due to three reasons — he did not possess a mobile phone, he was never captured on CCTV cameras, and he always abducted children when they were alone.

In the last incident, however, this changed. The three-year-old he abducted lived in the same slum where he was visiting one of his sisters, and he was seen luring the child away by two of her friends, who later identified him. Also, the CCTV camera of a gated condominium located opposite the room where he assaulted the girl captured him with her. He was arrested a week later from Jhansi. Following his arrest, his relatives have left Gurgaon and returned to their village in Uttar Pradesh. It was here that the accused, who received no formal education, grew up with four sisters.