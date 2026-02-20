Police identify woman nabbed with Bobby Kabootar as his partner

According to police, Kabootar is a key shooter of Hashim Baba’s gang and has been involved in around half a dozen murder cases linked to gang rivalry and turf wars with other gangs.

A day after Mahfooz Ali alias Bobby Kabootar (45) — wanted in connection with the double murder of two brothers who were shot 48 times in Northeast Delhi last December as well as the murder of singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala — was arrested along with a female friend and two other men, police on Thursday identified the woman as his partner Khusnuma Ansari.

Officers said she works as a beautician.

“She had gone to shop with Kabootar and two other men — Raji Khan and Shahbaz — at a mall in Gurugram. They then travelled towards Mahipalpur in an SUV,” an officer said.

Ansari, officers said, runs a parlour in Northeast Delhi. Her Instagram handle identifies her as Neha, they also said, adding that she is also known in Kabootar’s circle as Lady Johar and wields influence among gangs in Northeast Delhi.