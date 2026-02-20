Police identify woman nabbed with Bobby Kabootar as his partner

Ansari, officers said, runs a parlour in Northeast Delhi. Her Instagram handle identifies her as Neha, they also said, adding that she is also known in Kabootar’s circle as Lady Johar and wields influence among gangs in Northeast Delhi.

According to police, Kabootar is a key shooter of Hashim Baba's gang and has been involved in around half a dozen murder cases linked to gang rivalry and turf wars with other gangs.
A day after Mahfooz Ali alias Bobby Kabootar (45) — wanted in connection with the double murder of two brothers who were shot 48 times in Northeast Delhi last December as well as the murder of singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala — was arrested along with a female friend and two other men, police on Thursday identified the woman as his partner Khusnuma Ansari.

Officers said she works as a beautician.

“She had gone to shop with Kabootar and two other men — Raji Khan and Shahbaz — at a mall in Gurugram. They then travelled towards Mahipalpur in an SUV,” an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, sources said, a team from the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell laid a trap near Mahipalpur and arrested Kabootar and the others early on Wednesday. Police sources also said that the occupants of the vehicle were carrying firearms and were booked under the Arms Act.

Senior officers also said that they are trying to find out if Kabootar had arranged weapons for the men who fired shots outside actress Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly.

For the police, Kabootar’s arrest is a big break considering his alleged involvement in several high-profile cases.

According to police, Kabootar is a key shooter of Hashim Baba’s gang and has been involved in around half a dozen murder cases linked to gang rivalry and turf wars with other gangs.

“Besides being a shooter, he also bought arms from supplier Salim Pistol and supplied it to gangs across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,” an officer said. Police also suspect he played a role in the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in Greater Kailash in September 2024, by providing logistical support to shooters.

Kabootar lived in Jaffrabad’s Chauhan Bangar area with his wife and daughter. An officer said: “A raid was conducted by a Crime Branch team (in the locality) last month as well, but he managed to flee.”

 

