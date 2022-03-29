Police identify 62 congestion points in Delhi, including 14 in South

The Delhi Traffic Police have identified 62 congestion points in the city where construction work, cave-ins, illegal encroachments and traffic jams affect vehicular movement on a daily basis. Officers said they have identified the congestion points and made an action plan to reduce congestion in these areas.

According to the police data, the most congestion points were in the South district (14), followed by East (10), West (10) and North districts (13) of Delhi.

In South Delhi, the police said they have been facing difficulties in maintaining smooth traffic movement at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Barapullah flyover, Ashram Chowk and MB Road. At LLR Marg, road cave-ins and works under the Central Public Works Department have been affecting traffic movement for months.

The Ashram Chowk and underpass area have been troubling commuters from Noida, Sarai Kale Khan and Maharani Bagh for months because of the flyover construction work that will soon be completed.

In a crime review meeting headed by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the traffic police said they will “restructure” plans to reduce congestion. More staff will be deployed for hourly checking, the police will manually regulate traffic during peak hours and will approach civic agencies to take immediate action.

In East Delhi, the police observed long tailbacks at GTB Crossing, ISBT Anand Vihar, Seelampur Chowk and other areas during morning and afternoon hours. “We are pushing towards better traffic management by synchronising signals and the timers, taking quick action against offenders involved in wrong-side driving or illegal parking and by using Google maps,” said an officer.

The police said they have also been working to deploy additional force, including marshals, at places like Azadpur Chowk, Mukarba, Libaspur underpass, Bawana Chowk and other stretches in North Delhi to remove buses, trucks or other heavy vehicles to reduce traffic jams. They are also making diversions at Dhaula Kuan and SP Marg for buses in the afternoon.

At the meeting, traffic unit officers said they have held discussions with the CPWD, PWD, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other agencies over the last week to reduce the number of congestion points.

At LLR Marg, officials have ensured that the lane has been reopened. “We are working with the PWD to ensure speedy completion of works at the Ashram underpass. We spoke to DJB about its work on stretches and deployed marshals near IIT-Delhi. We have also pushed for repair work at Ring Road for smooth traffic,” the officer said.