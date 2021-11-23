Delhi: Man looking to build hotel in Lucknow cheated by 3 of Rs 10 crore

The Delhi Police has arrested three men from Lucknow for allegedly cheating a Dehradun-based construction and resort business owner of Rs 10 crore. Police said the accused run Shri Colonisers and Developers Pvt Ltd, an infrastructure company.

Police said they sold property that was already mortgaged by a bank and cheated him of Rs 10 crore. The complainant wanted to build a hotel and house in Lucknow on the property.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Azad (55), Rishi Arora (46) and Manoj Dwivedi (55). Dwivedi is the chairman of the company and the others its employees.

According to police, a complaint was lodged by Vinod Kumar Rajpaul, director of VKS Constructions and Vandana Farms and Resorts in Dehradun. In his complaint, he alleged that the trio promised to sell him property for a new hotel project in Lucknow for Rs 6.8 crore. They also took an additional Rs 3.9 crores for a residential space in Lucknow. However, the complainant never received the rights to the land after the payment, it is alleged.

A case was registered under sections of cheating by the EOW in 2018.

Rajeev Ranjan, DCP (EOW), said, “We found that the accused gave the land as security to the Syndicate bank for a bank loan of Rs 15 crore. The land was already mortgaged but the accused lied to the victim and hid these facts. After some time, due to non-payment, the bank took possession of the land.”

On Monday, based on technical surveillance, police arrested the three men from Lucknow.