Police headquarters to get a new address in heart of city

Five years after the Planning Commission conceptualised a new Police Headquarters,the project has finally been cleared. Senior police officers on Monday made a site inspection and according to sources,the Home Minister is likely to lay the foundation stone for the headquarters by the end of this week.

The state-of-the-art building on Parliament Street will be spread over 8.092 acres and will comprise twin towers with 17 floors each. It will have an independent auditorium and a basement parking to accommodate more than 2,000 cars.

Police sources said the Police Commissioners office will be on the top-most floor with an exclusive conference room. In all,the entire building will have four conference rooms. Adjacent to the building,residential quarters for senior officers will be built. Twelve quarters will be provided on the basis of allotments.

Sources said Parliament Street was chosen because of its archaeological value. We want to ensure that it is a landmark building,with proper access control and a circulation plan. There will be plenty of green cover and landscaping to maintain its pristine image, a senior officer said.

Sources said since 2008,several meetings had been held to design the concept plan. In 2010,the Planning Commission Action Committee approved the project. Following this,a transaction advisor was selected and documents were approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On December 6,2012,former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar signed an agreement with Unity Infraprojects Ltd,a Mumbai-based company,to develop the new headquarters building,residences and related infrastructure and services on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model,sources said.

The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 1,095.6 crore,which will be paid in 24 installments.

According to the concession agreement,the project will be completed within 840 days.

Police said the construction was expected to begin within two months. The pre-construction,which involves demoliton of buildings in the area,have already begun.

Sources said while the building construction will take about 71.55 metres,clearances have been procured only for 53.868 metres. The Delhi Police has sought clearance for the additional area from the Airports Authority of India and expect to get it soon.

The building will also have have inter-connecting corridors with a reception and a lobby. The entrance to the building will have two lobbies on either side. An Ashoka Pillar will be constructed at the central courtyard. The pillar,made of brass,will go right uptil the 17th floor.

