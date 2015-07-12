Police fire ASI held for rape

Strict action will be taken against officers indulging in such crimes, says Bassi. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Delhi Police on Saturday dismissed the assistant sub-inspector, who was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a domestic help in west Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, without waiting for the departmental inquiry report.

ASI Jaiveer Singh, posted at Punjabi Bagh police station, allegedly raped a friend’s domestic help at gun-point after a party on Thursday night, police said.

CCTV footage, which has reportedly surfaced, shows Singh carrying a gun. Singh was under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident, police said.

Delhi Police Commissioner

B S Bassi said police will not wait for any departmental inquiry.

“He has been dismissed straightaway under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution and legal action will be taken against him,” Bassi said.

Under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, the authority is empowered to dismiss or remove a person… (where) it is reasonably not possible to hold an inquiry.

Bassi also added that any police officer indulging in misdemeanour and crime against women will not be spared.

“We will take the strictest action possible against any officer involved in such acts,” he said.

The accused had met the woman’s employer a few months ago during an investigation and allegedly they became good friends. The man allegedly invited Singh to a party at his house on Thursday night. After the party, the woman was asked by her employer to take Singh to a guestroom. Singh then raped her at gun-point and threatened her with dire consequences if the matter became public, police said.

Police registered an FIR on the basis of the woman’s complaint. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody by a court for 14 days.

