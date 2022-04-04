Police file FIR for hate speech, organising mahapanchayat without permission

The Delhi Police Sunday lodged an FIR against Preet Singh, who organised the ‘Hindu mahapanchayat’ in Delhi without police permission, and also booked the speakers, which included head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple, Yati Narshinghanand, for inflammatory speech.

A senior police officer said they had lodged the FIR after taking legal opinion. “Taking suo-motu cognizance, we have also booked the speakers for inflammatory speech. We have scanned the CCTV footage and identified some of the speakers,” the officer said.

Narsinghanand, an accused in the Haridwar hate speech case, Sunday exhorted Hindus to pick up arms and said that if India were to get a Muslim Prime Minister, “50% of you (Hindus) will change your faith in the next 20 years”.

Preet Singh, founder of the Save India Foundation, was also one of the organisers of an event at Jantar Mantar last year when anti-Muslim slogans were raised. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with that case and is currently out on bail.

Narsinghanand also said “40% Hindus will be killed” if India were to get a Muslim PM. “This is the future of Hindus. If you want to change this, be a man (mard bano). What is it to be a man? Someone who is armed,” he said.

While Delhi Police said the organisers of the mahapanchayat did not have permission to hold the event, no one was stopped or detained ahead of the meeting.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “ …despite the denial by Delhi Police, Preet Singh reached the Burari ground with his supporters. Around 700-800 people gathered at the event place and invitees of the organizer started delivering speech from the stage. Police reached the place of event and tried to maintain the order. Some of the speakers including Narsinghanand and Suresh Chavhanke, Chief Editor of Sudarshan News uttered words promoting disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between two communities. Accordingly, a case under sections of promoting enmity between different groups and disobedience to public order..”

DCP Rangnani stated that a complaint was also received from two journalists who alleged that they were manhandled, assaulted and their IDs and phones were snatched by a group of people while they were exiting the venue around 1.30 pm.“They (journalists) denied for conducting of their medical examination. We registered a case under sections of molestation, assault, wrongful restraint, theft etc,” said the DCP.

Another complaint was received from a freelancer journalist who alleged he along with two other journalists were manhandled and assaulted around 1 pm.

“Police intervened and ensured their safety. They were medically examined and in this regard a case under sections of assault and wrongful restraint was registered,” said the DCP.