Police file chargesheet in Rahul Solanki murder

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet Saturday in the murder of 27-year-old Rahul Solanki during the riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February. As per a brief note shared by Additional PRO Anil Mittal, “Solanki had gone to a shop in the locality but on the way, he was shot dead. His family members took him to GTB hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

The note further states that Solanki was murdered near his house in Dayal Pur area around 5 pm on February 24, “during the communal riots that took place near Shiv Vihar tiraha”. Police said the place of the incident is near Anil Sweets, “where one Dilbar Singh Negi was murdered on February 24. Many more cases were registered regarding riots in the close vicinity”.

Police claimed that “although several CCTV cameras were destroyed by the rampaging mob… some CCTV footage of the CCTV cameras that escaped vandalism were obtained. Eyewitness accounts were recorded. Mobile data was analysed”.

On the basis of this, police said they arrested seven accused persons including one Salman, who “fired towards the Hindu community people standing near Shiv Vihar tiraha. The .32 pistol (semi-automatic country-made) he used has been recovered.”

In the note, police said that Solanki was a 27-year-old "ambitious boy who did his diploma Civil Engineering from a Delhi government institute in Uttam Nagar". Police said that Solanki started working as a contractor with MCD and other governmental departments, and was also working with a marketing company in Okhla.

