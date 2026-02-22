2 held in police encounter for firing outside businessman’s office, police say accused associated with Vicky Sanyasi gang

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two alleged members of an organised crime syndicate were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Dwarka in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The arrests were made in connection with a case in which a businessman was threatened and shots were fired at his office to coerce him into settling a land dispute, they said.
Police identified the accused as Bharat and Veeraz, both aged 23 and allegedly associated with the Vicky Sanyasi gang.
A case was registered at Bindapur police station in connection with the firing on February 20 and an investigation was initiated, police said.
According to officials, the two were acting on the directions of jailed gangster Vicky Sanyasi, who is linked to Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu’s gang. Police said Bharat got to know Sanyasi while they were lodged in Tihar Jail and after being released on January 21, he started to issue threats and carry out firing in Uttam Nagar and nearby areas.
“Acting on a tip-off, officers tracked the movement of the suspects and laid a trap. Around 2.10 am on Sunday, a police team spotted a white scooter, bearing a damaged number plate, approaching Qutab Vihar. When signalled to stop, the riders abandoned the vehicle and ran to hide in the nearby bushes,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.
During the chase, Bharat allegedly fired at a head constable, but missed his target, police said, adding that they fired in retaliation. Bharat was hit by a bullet on the right leg. Veeraz also attempted to fire at the police team, but his weapon malfunctioned, they said. Both were taken into custody and sent to hospital for treatment.
Police recovered two pistols, four used cartridges, three live rounds and their scooter. Investigators said that the vehicle was snatched earlier this month in Uttam Nagar.
Investigating officers said Bharat is allegedly involved in over 15 criminal cases across Delhi. He worked as a mechanic in Som Bazar before turning to theft. Veeraz, who hails from West Bengal, studied till Class 12 and used to give private tuitions between 2023 and 2025. Police said he met Bharat in 2025 and got involved in substance abuse and criminal activities.
