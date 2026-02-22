2 held in police encounter for firing outside businessman’s office, police say accused associated with Vicky Sanyasi gang

A case was registered at Bindapur police station in connection with the firing on February 20 and an investigation was initiated, police said.

Two alleged members of an organised crime syndicate were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Dwarka in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The arrests were made in connection with a case in which a businessman was threatened and shots were fired at his office to coerce him into settling a land dispute, they said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Police identified the accused as Bharat and Veeraz, both aged 23 and allegedly associated with the Vicky Sanyasi gang.

A case was registered at Bindapur police station in connection with the firing on February 20 and an investigation was initiated, police said.

According to officials, the two were acting on the directions of jailed gangster Vicky Sanyasi, who is linked to Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu’s gang. Police said Bharat got to know Sanyasi while they were lodged in Tihar Jail and after being released on January 21, he started to issue threats and carry out firing in Uttam Nagar and nearby areas.