Police dreams to gang notoriety — gangster Vikas Lagarpuria’s path to infamy

As one enters Lagarpur village in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh tehsil, one house stands out at the far end of a lane near a mustard field. It has several CCTVs and barbed wires sprawled across its periphery on the upper floors.

The house belongs to gangster Vikas ‘Lagarpuria’ Gulia (32), suspected to be the mastermind of a multi-crore heist in Gurgaon. Lagarpuria, as he is known by his alias, was detained from IGI Airport by central intelligence agencies late Wednesday after he arrived from Dubai following which a team of Haryana Police Special Task Force got his custody after coordinating with the agencies. The STF said he was arrested from the Delhi-Gurgaon border.

“Safety rehti hai… we had to put up this barbed wire for protection,” said Narender, Lagarpuria’s uncle.

Lagarpuria has 24 criminal cases — robbery, dacoity, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, theft and possession of illegal arms — in Delhi and Haryana, and was also booked under the stringent MCOCA in the capital. Though the gangster has gained notoriety for allegedly planning a sensational heist and stealing at least Rs 30 crore while being holed up abroad, his family said he once harboured dreams of joining the police force.

“In college, he appeared for the police exam and got selected. But, around that time, he was falsely framed in a brawl and his name had come in a case, so he could not join. He was 19 then… and regretted it,” said his mother Sheela Devi at their house Friday.

The gangster comes from a middle-class family, with several relatives having served in the paramilitary forces. His father Surender is a deputy ranger officer in the forest department in Delhi, while his mother is a homemaker. His grandfather Mukhtiar retired as a havaldar from the CRPF after 28 years of service while one of his uncles retired from BSF. Another relative is in the Income Tax department and one in the Delhi Police.

“We do not know how he got embroiled in the world of crime. We are simple people… When he was in college, he got into some fights. He was staying in Delhi at the time and visited us rarely,” added Sheela.

The family said that Vikas completed his elementary education in government schools in Lagarpur and Badli, before moving to a hostel in Mahendragarh to complete schooling. In 2007, he enrolled for History (Hons) at Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College.

According to a dossier prepared by Delhi Police, during college days, he used to frequent akharas in Najafgarh where he came in contact with a criminal, Dheerpal alias Kana from Khedijat, Jhajjar, and had his first run-in with the law.

“He fell in bad company and left his studies when he was in his second year in 2009. Initially, he started committing petty crimes but later… he went further with more heinous crimes in 2012,” reads the police dossier.

As per police, in 2012, while settling a financial dispute on behalf of Dheerpal, who was lodged in jail at the time, Lagarpuria had a feud with associates of gangster Manjeet Mahal, which led to a rivalry between two groups to establish supremacy. After allegedly committing murders of two associates of Manjeet Mahal gang — Tinku and Gapchu Pehelwan — Lagarpuria’s gang gained notoriety and started running an extortion racket.

Over the next three years, he and his associates committed a series of crimes — murder, attempt to murder, robbery, carjacking, and extortion. He was arrested several times and released on bail. Police said he had 18-25 associates in different states, some of whom were gang members and others who helped in escaping and evading police. In 2015, he was arrested by Delhi Police and was later lodged in Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon, before he was released on parole in December 2018.

The family said that his lifestyle, which led to harassment and visits by police to their home, led to his father disowning him legally several years ago.

“Police would often come and take away his father to push for his arrest. He has a government job, so to avoid any hassle, we disowned him. We do not know of his involvement in any theft of crores. Hamara kharcha toh iske pita ki salary se chalta hai,” said Sheela.

In 2016, Lagarpuria got married. He has two sons.

His family said after he jumped parole, he had been staying with them on occasions during the pandemic, before deciding to go to Dubai around Diwali in 2020. “For the past few years, he was not involved in any crime. He wanted to go away from all this… wanted to leave this life behind and go abroad. He is being falsely framed. The media has created this gangster image,” claimed his wife Preeti.

“He had told me that he would not return for 20 years,” said Sheela.

The family said they learnt of his arrest Thursday evening from media reports. “We do not know what sort of work he was doing in Dubai before he was held. We were told he had been taken into custody a few months ago in Dubai. In a week, I would get to speak to him over the phone twice for a short duration. I spoke with him last week and we discussed routine matters,” said Preeti.