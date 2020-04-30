Police didn’t refer to riots, protests before seizing my phone: Kawalpreet Kaur

All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur

All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur Wednesday alleged Delhi Police did not refer to any chat or conversation on her phone before seizing it, and she wasn’t asked anything related to the anti-CAA protests, the Northeast Delhi riots or the arrests of other student activists.

Her organisation Tuesday said police had entered her home and seized her phone “in the name of enquiry into the Delhi communal violence”. Kaur confirmed the same on Wednesday.

Asked if police gave any reason for seizing her phone, she told The Indian Express: “Special Cell, through local police, contacted me seeking to seize the phone regarding the FIR no 59 dated 06.03.20. After confiscating my phone, they handed over a handwritten seizure report. They didn’t refer to any particular chat or conversation on the phone.”

She had earlier written on Facebook: “… police seized my phone citing inquiry into the violence. It was really hard to believe this could happen to me.”

Asked if she was questioned about the February riots or the anti-CAA protests, she said, “No questions were asked. The only thing they wanted was my phone. They didn’t specify any particular chat or any specific case or instance related to anti-CAA protest or Northeast Delhi violence.”

She added police did not “indicate anything” on when the phone would be returned. She also said police did not ask her anything about Jamia student activists Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider, who have been arrested. “As of now, no questions on the case were asked to me in any form,” she said.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

In her Facebook post, Kaur said she and AISA had been active in protests against CAA-NRC-NPR and they raised their voice for “peace, democracy and justice” post the Delhi riots, besides doing relief work.

“It is deeply shocking and disturbing to know police are trying to intimidate me for my activism, for speaking in defence of the Constitution,” wrote Kaur, adding, “Delhi Police action of seizing my phone is… an attempt to instill fear among us all… all this is happening in a time when the entire world is in lockdown and it’s difficult to hold mass protests and access legal help.”

