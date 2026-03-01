Police deny nod, then allow Jantar Mantar rally with ‘conditions’

Hours after the AAP alleged that the Delhi Police has denied it permission to hold a “mega rally” at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, the police allowed the event with “some conditions” on the gorund that Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been imposed near the Parliament.

Without elaborating further, a senior police officer said AAP has been allowed to hold the event with “some conditions”.

Sources in Delhi Police said AAP was earlier denied permission to hold the rally, as Jantar Mantar cannot accommodate such a huge gathering that AAP is expecting.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police denying permission for the rally triggered a fresh political confrontation between AAP and the ruling BJP government.

This comes a day after the a trial court discharged AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others booked for alleged corruption in the excise policy case. The rally is set to be held to celebrate the court verdict.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj said that while the Delhi Police had initially denied permission for the rally, in the evening, senior officers communicated that permission has been granted and all events will be held as per schedule.

According to AAP, which claimed that the rally had been announced several days in advance and permission was denied by the police at the last moment, will be addressed Kejriwal, among others.

Story continues below this ad

Soon after the Delhi Police denied permission, Kejriwal posted on X that it was a pre-scheduled rally and that all necessary procedures had been followed. “Every citizen has the constitutional right to express their views and hold peaceful rallies. If the court’s decision came in our favor, then will the government now try to suppress our voice?” he wrote, adding that in a democracy, people must be allowed to speak to the public.

Senior AAP leader Atishi also questioned the timing of the cancellation, calling it an attempt to curb democratic expression.

Bhardwaj alleged that a written notice had been given to the police well in advance. “Delhi does not belong to the father of the BJP government. The Delhi Police had been given written notice well in advance for Arvind Kejriwal ji’s rally at Jantar Mantar. All our preparations were done — how can the BJP’s sycophantic police cancel the permission just one day before?” Bharadwaj posted on X.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to silence dissent, he added, “First, throw thousands of young people out of their jobs, starve them and their families, and now silence their voices. This won’t be tolerated. This country will run by the Constitution, not by the BJP’s thuggery.”

The rally is supposed to see the participation of over 10,000 bus marshals as well as nurses, doctors and pharmacists who had been removed from Mohalla Clinics, and 6,000 DTC drivers (contractual staff) who had lost their jobs.