Delhi Police crack CR Park snatching case with arrest of 19-year-old

Days after multiple snatching cases rocked the capital, police have made arrests in three of them.

In the first case, police have apprehended a 19-year-old man for allegedly dragging a woman journalist out of a moving auto and snatching her phone in C R Park. The incident took place on September 23 and the woman sustained injuries to her arms, chin and jaw. “The arrested accused is being questioned. The other accused will be nabbed soon,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South).

In another case, police have arrested three men from Aligarh, two of whom allegedly snatched the bag of a 27-year-old Brazilian woman at the M-Block market in South Delhi’s GK-II 2. The incident took place on September 25, when the woman was waiting for a cab in the area.

According to police, one of the accused, Munawar, had snatched the Brazilian woman’s bag with the other accused, Vijay, using a stolen bike.

The third arrested accused, Honey, is an associate of Munawar and helped the latter in committing thefts in the city. All three hail from Aligarh.

Police have recovered the bag, along with the stolen cash, credit cards and other documents.

In the third case, two men were arrested from West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh Sunday, two days after they allegedly dragged a 57-year-old woman on the road and tried to snatch her bag near Madipur Metro station.