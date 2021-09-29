scorecardresearch
Police constable shoots himself dead outside Delhi High Court

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 29, 2021 11:29:01 am
A 30-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself outside the Delhi High Court on Wednesday morning.

The police said the deceased, identified as Constable Tinku Ram, was posted outside gate no. 3 of the High Court and was found dead there.

The incident took place around 9.30 am on Wednesday.

Deepak Yadav, DCP (New Delhi) said, “We received information that the constable had shot himself with his service INSAS rifle. He was declared dead on the spot”

Police haven’t found a suicide note on the spot. A probe has been ordered in the matter.

Constable Ram worked with the 8th Battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and hailed from Alwar.

