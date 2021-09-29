Police constable shoots himself dead outside Delhi High Court

September 29, 2021 11:29:01 am
A 30-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself outside the Delhi High Court on Wednesday morning.
The police said the deceased, identified as Constable Tinku Ram, was posted outside gate no. 3 of the High Court and was found dead there.
The incident took place around 9.30 am on Wednesday.
Deepak Yadav, DCP (New Delhi) said, “We received information that the constable had shot himself with his service INSAS rifle. He was declared dead on the spot”
Police haven’t found a suicide note on the spot. A probe has been ordered in the matter.
Constable Ram worked with the 8th Battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and hailed from Alwar.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-