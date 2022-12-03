Police constable killed in a hit-and-run in Gurgaon

A 27-year-old police constable was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bakhtawar Chowk in the early hours of Friday morning, said police. The accused is yet to be identified.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Lalit. He had been working as a computer operator at Sadar police station and hailed from Barhana village in Jhajjar.

According to police, the incident took place around 3.25 am when the constable was on his way to Sector 50 police station to complete some documentation after his computer had a technical glitch.

A police officer, said, “He was going on his motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle from the side at Bakhtawar Chowk. He suffered several injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The accused managed to escape. We are checking CCTVs to trace the accused.”

Police said Lalit is survived by his pregnant wife and parents.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence) at Sector 50 police station, the police informed.

4-year-old run over by car

In another incident, a four-year-old boy was killed after he was run over by a car in Iqbalpur village, Farrukhnagar, on Wednesday, said police.

In the police complaint, the boy’s uncle Manipal said that around 4 pm, he was sitting outside their house in the village and his nephew, Harsh, was playing in a lane near their house. “Suddenly a car, which was going at high speed ran over my nephew. He was crushed underneath the vehicle. With the help of villagers, we rushed him to a hospital, where he died during treatment. The accused escaped from the spot,” said Manipal in the FIR.

Police said the accused driver has been identified and efforts were on to arrest him. A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 and 304 A at Farrukhnagar Police Station.