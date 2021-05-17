Police claim plot to kill Dasna temple priest uncovered, one arrested

The Delhi police claimed to have uncovered an assassination plot against Dasna Devi temple’s head priest, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, with the arrest of a 24-year-old alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist.

The accused, identified as Mohd Dar, was arrested from a hotel in Central Delhi’s Paharganj and was allegedly paid Rs 41,000.

Police said Dar, from Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was arrested from a Paharganj hotel. “While searching through his luggage, police recovered one .30 bore pistol along with two magazine and 15 live rounds, one orange color kurta and white color pajama, one piece of kalawa, and a string of beads,” an officer said.

Police said that during questioning, Dar told them that he works as a carpenter and he met one Abid near his home in December 2020. “Abid told Dar that he was from Pakistan and that he was associated with JeM. They became good friends and they met again on April 11. They were in constant touch with each other on WhatsApp. In February, Dar came to Delhi with his sister and her father-in-law for the treatment of his nephew, who has a heart ailment. Once he returned to Kashmir, Abid assigned him the task to assassinate Yati Narsinghanand,” an officer said.

Police said Abid trained him and also gave him Rs 6,500 cash. He also transferred Rs 35,000 to his account and asked him to procure a weapon from his friend in Delhi. “He was asked to change his getup to gain entry to the temple. Police are now looking for Abid’s friend, who provided him with a weapon,” the officer said.

An FIR has already been lodged against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his remarks on the Prophet during a press conference in Delhi.