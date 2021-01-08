Police claim ‘meeting of minds’ between Umar Khalid , Tahir Hussain

On Thursday, Khalid told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar that even before a copy of the chargesheet was given to him, it was "already in public domain".

In a supplementary chargesheet filed at Karkardooma court against former JNU student Umar Khalid, police have, on the basis of a witness statement, claimed that “a meeting of minds” took place between him, suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh.

Umar Khalid is in judicial custody after he was arrested in connection with the main conspiracy case related to the Delhi riots. He was also arrested in connection with the riots in Khajuri Khas, in which police filed the current supplementary chargesheet.

On Thursday, Khalid told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar that even before a copy of the chargesheet was given to him, it was “already in public domain”. “I got to know from news reports that the chargesheet made mention of a disclosure statement by me. Based on that so-called disclosure statement, media reported that I had admitted my role. When I go through the chargesheet, it is written below my so-called disclosure statement — ‘refused to sign’. Despite that, it is leaked and… reported like this… A thing first comes in the public domain in an unprofessional way and then… to the courtroom… I don’t expect this to be the last time also on part of police…,” he said.

CMM Kumar directed police to file a reply by January 14 on how the chargesheet was allegedly leaked before the court took cognizance of it.

In their supplementary chargesheet, police have connected Khalid to Hussain and Saifi based on a public witness statement and a disclosure statement allegedly made by Hussain on March 11 last year. It also mentions another public witness who was examined regarding financial transactions made by Hussain last January for “preparation of anti-CAA protests and riots”.

In his statement, this witness named two people from whom he allegedly took cash and gave it to Hussain. “It has transpired that Tahir Hussain transferred this money from his company account to accounts of other companies… and used (the public witness)… to bring the money back to him. This cash was then used by Tahir Hussain to organise riots…,” the chargesheet states.

Police also said facts regarding cheating and forgery committed by Hussain have emerged. They claimed Hussain had “induced his partner” to “transfer money to his shell company accounts and provided fake bills of manpower supply to (his partner) regarding those transactions, while no such service was ever provided…”

Hussain’s lawyer Rizwan denied the allegations. He referred to a bail order issued last November by Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, who made observations against the public witness who claimed to have seen the three accused persons meet: “A judge has already said this witness statement is very vague… This witness is not credible.”