Police claim its initiatives helped reduce crimes against senior citizens by 38%

There has been a decline of nearly 38 per cent in crime against senior citizens in the capital, as compared to last two years, statistics provided by the Delhi Police recently have revealed. The Delhi Police have attributed the drop to measures taken by its personnel, which include registering elderly people with the senior citizens’ cell and addressing their grievances.

Last week, the southwest district police had invited 150 such senior citizens, registered with the senior citizens’ cell, at their office in Vasant Vihar, where they told them about the ways adopted by fraudsters to commit crimes against them.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said, “After taking several measures, the crime graph shows that the number of crime incidents against senior citizens dropped from 96 in September 2016, to 63 in 2017, and has come down further to 39 this year. We have registered 34,447 senior citizens with our cell till September, directed all SHOs to ensure regular interactions with all senior citizens in their area and register more senior citizens’ with the cell.” According to sources, Patnaik, in all crime review meetings, insisted that the DCPs of all 14 districts meet senior citizens and discuss their problems directly with them.

Patnaik said, “We have instructed all beat officers to visit senior citizens once a week to discuss their problems… So far, more than 4 lakh visits have been made by the beat officers.” Delhi Police had in 2016 launched a mobile application for senior citizens.

