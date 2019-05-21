Police chief cracks whip to bring bike patrol on track

From talking on the phone to not maintaining their vehicles — the performance of Delhi Police’s motorcycle patrolling unit has come under Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik’s scanner. The police chief has now laid down a new set of guidelines and directed the unit’s in-charge to monitor the team’s movement more closely.

Advertising

The direction comes days after Patnaik assessed the unit’s performance and found that it had declined considerably. A total of 1,116 motorcycles are deployed in the capital’s 15 districts, railway stations and airports.“At least 341 of them are patrolling market areas and 124 are patrolling iconic places. A total of 118 are deployed at permanent police pickets and 204 at temporary police pickets. At least 1,964 police personnel are part of the motorcycle patrolling unit,” a senior police officer said.

A few days ago, Patnaik had asked Joint Commissioner of Police (central range) Rajesh Khurana to make a presentation on the team’s performance. “In a recent crime review meeting, he informed the police chief that proper briefings for police personnel were not being conducted regularly by their seniors. They are also not using CMAPS (crime mapping analytics and predictive system) and Cyber Highway for identification of hotspots,” police said.

Khurana also said that “police personnel use their smartphones during duty and gossip on the roadside”. According to an officer, personnel on patrolling team are diverted to other locations without a replacement being provided for them.

Advertising

However, as part of the new guidelines, Patnaik has asked all deputy commissioners of police to deploy only general duty staff instead of beat staff, and rotate them on a fortnightly basis. “The SHOs should monitor their movements through GPS and cameras worn by the rider. They should be aware of the topography of the area and should monitor the movement of youths on motorbikes,” the officer said.

Patnaik has directed the staff not to break any traffic rules, and not to smoke, chew tobacco and spit in public spaces, or indulge in any actions that show lack of civility. “The new directions have been circulated in all districts…” the officer added.