Police find CCTV footage ‘showing Aaftab Poonawala with bag, backpack’

The Delhi Police Saturday conducted further searches at Gurgaon to look for the missing murder weapon and other evidence in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar. Police teams went to a forested area in DLF Phase 3 and searched for hours, but couldn’t find anything significant, investigators said.

Officers have been questioning the accused, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, and conducting searches across four states to find key evidence in the case. He is accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into multiple pieces. Delhi Police say he told them he discarded the pieces in Mehrauli forest.

On Saturday, teams went to Gurgaon, where Poonawala worked at a call centre, and conducted searches in the forest area as they suspect he might have dumped the murder weapon, Walkar’s phone and body pieces on his way to work. “There are many discrepancies in his disclosure statement. We have to widen our search since the phone’s last location was captured outside Delhi,” said an officer. Police officials were seen with metal detectors, and they returned after almost two hours.

CCTV footage, almost a month old, has also been recovered from the Chattarpur Pahadi area, where the couple lived. Visuals purportedly Poonawaala carrying what appears to be a backpack and a bag and walking in the lane around 3-4 am. The footage is being checked and will be mapped to see what route he took.

Another police team in Mumbai is questioning Walkar’s ex-employers and friends who were in touch with her and knew about the alleged fights between the couple. The police also took Poonawala and seized clothes and other articles from his house. They will be sent to a forensic lab for examination.

The alleged murder weapon, a mini-saw, is yet to be recovered. Bloodstained clothes, which Poonawala allegedly threw in the MCD garbage van, have also not been found.

Police will be sending Poonawala for a narco-analysis test soon as his custody ends on Tuesday.