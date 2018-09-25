Police case over ‘sodomy’ of boy inside Delhi school

The boy alleged he was sodomised on several occasions and threaten with dire consequences. (Representational image) The boy alleged he was sodomised on several occasions and threaten with dire consequences. (Representational image)

A student has alleged he was sexually abused by two schoolmates in east Delhi, said police, adding that an FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far.

DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 377 (sodomy) and several sections of the POCSO Act after we received a complaint. We are probing the matter and will take proper legal action.”

Police said they recorded the statement of the boy before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC, where he was not able to corroborate the allegations.

According to the complaint, the incident first took place during a summer camp in June when two of his schoolmates took him to an empty room and allegedly sodomised him. “He alleged they sodomised him on several other occasions and threatened him with dire consequences. On September 14, a friend of the boy allegedly saw the boys sodomising him and informed his parents. Eventually, they approached police and filed a complaint,” the officer said.

“We visited the school on Monday and met several students. We have summoned the parents of the two boys,” the officer added.

The school principal, however, claimed the boy has withdrawn his complaint. “I came to know about the incident the same day when the boy filed the FIR. We are investigating the matter internally, but the boy has written to the police now saying that no such incident had happened. There are some problems with his statement though. The student he’s accusing of misbehaviour since June had taken admission in our school only in August,” claimed the principal.

