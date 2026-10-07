Rules for body-worn cameras by cops: Court asks Centre to decide in 6 months

Protest against the Chief Elections Commission Gyanesh Kumar, and march from the Parliament to the Election Commission Office, at New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to issue directions on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a standard operating procedure (SOP) for use of body-worn cameras by police personnel. It, instead, directed the government to consider the plea as a representation and take a decision on it within six months.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Arun Bhardwaj was hearing the PIL by advocate Chahat Raghav. The lawyer sought an SOP on use of body-worn cameras by the Delhi Police, its operation, and the memory and storage of data collected through such cameras.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing the petitioner, argued, “There has to be an SOP, until there is some sort of law… it is different from facial recognition technology which has concerns about surveillance, profiling, privacy… if we have a mechanism or defined way of using it, then it will go a long way in addressing some of these concerns.”