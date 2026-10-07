Rules for body-worn cameras by cops: Court asks Centre to decide in 6 months

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to issue directions on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a standard operating procedure (SOP) for use of body-worn cameras by police personnel. It, instead, directed the government to consider the plea as a representation and take a decision on it within six months.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Arun Bhardwaj was hearing the PIL by advocate Chahat Raghav. The lawyer sought an SOP on use of body-worn cameras by the Delhi Police, its operation, and the memory and storage of data collected through such cameras.
Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing the petitioner, argued, “There has to be an SOP, until there is some sort of law… it is different from facial recognition technology which has concerns about surveillance, profiling, privacy… if we have a mechanism or defined way of using it, then it will go a long way in addressing some of these concerns.”
“Time and again, we are left with allegations and counter allegations… The question is ultimately of accountability… body-worn cameras are used, but it is all sporadic, no SOP, no chain of custody, preservation or access… Purpose is to rather than having this chaos… there has to be some way for accountability…There has to be some procedure that needs to be laid down, it will benefit the whole process,” Sibal added.
He also referred to media reports stating that amid allegations of police excesses during the SIR protests, Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed at the protest site have been issued directions to wear body cameras.
Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, suggested to the court that the PIL can be treated as a representation.
Sibal resisted the proposition, urging that it is not the government’s case that they are unaware of the use of body-worn cameras. He urged, “Let them place some reply (before the court)… representation will serve no purpose, it’s not something that they are not aware of.”
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The court recorded in its order, “The use of body-worn cameras by police can be inferred from not only tender issued but also use of the same by the traffic police. The SOP is informed to not be in existence. In such an event, there might not be any provision in the police manual. However, since the statement is made from ASG, we deem it appropriate to take the same on record. We direct the respondents to communicate the decision on framing of SOP regarding use of body-worn cameras within six months.”
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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