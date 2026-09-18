Lutyens’ Delhi shoppers were their targets. Their cover? Selling clothes

Bindiya, Neelam, and Kaali were arrested by the Delhi Police on September 4.

On August 31, around 6 pm, an NRI woman was browsing clothes with a group of foreigners at the busy Kashmiri Shawl Emporium on Janpath Road in Delhi. While speaking to shopkeepers, she took out a small purse from her bag before putting it back.

She left the bag open on a table.

A woman in an orange salwar suit, posing as a customer, quietly stepped towards her. She swiftly reached into the open bag, took out the purse, and slipped it under her dupatta.

The woman was Bindiya Sisodiya, 34.

Neelam, 40, her associate, was waiting on the other side of the shop. The two exchanged glances and walked out, while their third associate, Kaali, 40, waited outside. The three then fled.