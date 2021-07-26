Police arrest two for stealing brass vessels from temple in Delhi’s Rajpark

The accused were identified as Sagar and Sahil, both aged 23 and residents of Sultanpuri.

The Delhi Police arrested two men on Monday, who allegedly broke into a temple in Outer Delhi’s Rajpark area and stole nine brass vessels. Police said the accused on Saturday night climbed to the top of the temple where all brass vessels were installed and stole them. The weight of all the vessels is estimated to be around 65-70kgs.

Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outer) said they received a call from Mahipal Singh, who works at the temple, complaining that five large and four small-sized kalash (brass vessels) were missing from the Sharv Shakti Mandir in Ratan Vihar.

“We registered a case and sent several teams to inspect the crime scene, identify the accused and scan all CCTVs outside the temple and on roads,” said DCP Singh.

During the investigation, police recovered footage that showed the two men entering and leaving the temple with stolen property.

“We deployed informers and on Sunday our team apprehended two men from Shani Bazaar in Sulatnpuri,” said police.

The accused were identified as Sagar and Sahil, both aged 23 and residents of Sultanpuri. The police also recovered all nine stolen vessels from their possession and charged them with theft. Police said the accused are school dropouts and were looking for ways to get money for liquor. They are history sheeters involved in eight criminal cases of snatching and theft.

On the night of the theft, they planned to steal jewellery from the temple but it was locked, police said. The two were trying to find a buyer for the brass vessels when the police team caught them.