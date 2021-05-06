Police arrest South Delhi restaurant manager, 3 others for black marketing of oxygen concentrators

The Delhi Police claims to have seized the largest amount of oxygen concentrators in the city after they raided a restaurant in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Wednesday.

Four men were arrested from Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar after police found 419 oxygen concentrators from the restaurant as well a warehouse in Chattarpur.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South district), said the accused, including the owner and manager of the restaurant, are involved in black marketing of the equipment. They ran operations from the restaurant in Lodhi Colony. The oxygen concentrators were being sold at Rs 70,000 each.

“It was during area patrolling that we found Nege Ju open and there were some men inside. Our team searched the place and found a man receiving orders from a portal named ‘Xpect Everything’. He was selling oxygen concentrators and masks. We also found 32 units of oxygen concentrators inside the restaurant,” said the DCP.

The owner Navneet Kalra wasn’t found at the spot but the police arrested restaurant manager Hitesh Prakash (32) along with three other men – Gaurav Singh, Satish Sethi and Vikrant Singh. They were booked under sections of cheating, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

During questioning, the accused told police about a warehouse in Chattarpur’s Khullar farm. The police recovered 387 units from the warehouse. Police said the accused men were hoarding the machines and selling them at a high price on the internet and to Covid patients and their families.

Further investigation is being conducted to nab Kalra and seize more equipment.