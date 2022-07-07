Police arrest four arms suppliers in Nuh, recover weapons

Written by Samar Jain

The police in Haryana’s Nuh have arrested four arms suppliers and recovered several weapons, including pistols and country-made guns, munitions and a weapons-making machine from their possession, said officials Thursday.

The police said that the Crime Branch Tauru received information that two arms suppliers were coming to Nuh on a motorcycle with a cache of weapons, following which they set up a barricade at a petrol pump in Ferozepur Jhirka.

They added that the two accused—Manjeet and Gurwinder—were arrested. Police said four pistols, three country-made guns and seven magazines were seized from the accused.

A case under the relevant sections was registered at the Ferozpur Jhirka police station and the two accused were taken on two-day police remand for interrogation.

Varun Singla, SP Nuh, said that during questioning, the accused revealed that they used to procure weapons from a man named Bilal, a resident of Kathol in Rajasthan. “Bilal was their main supplier. He was arrested on Monday and three country-made guns and a weapon-making machine were recovered from him. A probe found that the weapons had been procured from Salaheri, Nuh, following which a raid was conducted and one Sakil was arrested on Tuesday,” said Singla.

The police said three guns and 50 live rounds were recovered from Sakil. They also said that after raids, an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Kathol run by the accused was busted.

“The probe is ongoing. We are trying to bust the entire nexus and finding out from where the guns were being supplied. All the accused will be interrogated thoroughly so that the entire network of illegal arms suppliers can be traced,” added Singla.