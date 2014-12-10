Police, AIIMS begin probes into nursing student’s death

A day after a third-year nursing student from AIIMS allegedly committed suicide, police officers said inquest proceedings were underway. However, police said no case had been registered because the 21-year-old, in her suicide note, did not hold anyone responsible for her death.

Meanwhile, a nine-member inquiry committee, constituted by AIIMS and headed by dean, Dr P K Jhulka, began an inquiry based on the complaints made by Pallavi Grover’s family and fellow students that she was being harassed by a hostel official. The inquiry is expected to be completed in the nest few days.

On Monday, students and Pallavi’s family members protested outside AIIMS director Dr M C Misra’s residence, demanding that the official concerned be arrested. Following the protests, the enquiry committee was constituted on Misra’s orders.

Prem Grover, Pallavi’s father, said they had met the nursing superintendent to complain about how the official harassed his daughter, taunting her to pass a practical exam she had failed in the previous year.

Sources said the committee has asked Pallavi’s family for details of previous complaints of harassment. The committee members will speak to the nursing superintendent on Wednesday for more details, sources said.

Students at the hostel found Pallavi’s body hanging in her room on Sunday after her mother, worried about Pallavi not responding to calls, asked one of them to check on her.

Over the weekend, Pallavi had gone to her house in Mayapuri to meet her brother who had come from Ahmedabad. She returned to the hostel on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said, “In her suicide note, the student did not hold anybody responsible for her death. We have began inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and investigation is on. AIIMS, however, has begun an internal inquiry and they will submit their report to police.”

Police said other angles, including pressure to perform, were being investigated. “She was an average student and her attendance was irregular. Also, she had performed badly in a recent test,” a police officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App