Police action against ex-Mayor, Delhi BJYM head in CM home attack

Days after eight members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were arrested for allegedly barging through police barricades and banging on the main gate of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, the Delhi Police have ‘bound down’ two more persons, including the former North Delhi Mayor.

An officer from the Delhi Police headquarters said North district police bound down Jai Prakash, former Mayor of North Delhi, who represents Sadar Bazar ward, and Delhi BJYM president Vasu Rukhar a few days ago under Section 41A of the CrPC. “They were called to Civil Lines from where they were released after documentation,” a senior police officer said.

As per CrPC Section 41A, a police officer may not arrest a person accused of an offence punishable up to seven years till he continues to join the probe. However, he can arrest the person if he fails to appear for investigation or for reasons to be recorded that in the opinion of the police officer he ought to be arrested.

When contacted, councillor Prakash told The Indian Express that he was performing his duties as per the directions of his party (BJP). “It was a peaceful protest of BJYM and I was just controlling the crowd. But police summoned me… I.. went to Civil Lines police station from where I was released,” he said.

Police have collected raw footage from the spot and identified 15 more persons, an officer said. “Police, during investigation, found video footage which shows Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, along with BJYM workers, protesting outside the CM’s residence. He was seen with protesters who later indulged in vandalism. Police are taking legal opinion and collecting more evidence,” the officer said.

Earlier, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had identified the eight arrested men as Chandrakant (27), Pradeep Tiwari (27), Raju Singh (28), Jitender Bisht (40), Naveen Kumar (38), Bablu Kumar (35), Neeraj Dixit (25) and Sunny (21). They were identified based on CCTV footage and technical evidence recovered from the spot. They have been released on bail.