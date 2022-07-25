Poisoners, snatchers, robbers: Past offenders feature in new police booklets

Professional poisoners, “bad characters”, snatchers, robbers and auto lifters — these criminals are the subject of a set of five booklets that the North Delhi police has been distributing among their stations. The books contain photographs and information on past offenders, organised by the crimes they have committed.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, “The booklets were compiled around January and contain a list of offenders from the past 10 years. They have proven to be a handy tool in police work.”

When crimes occur, clear photographs of the suspect or CCTV footage may not always be available, and police may have to rely on eyewitness information or accounts of victims. The DCP added, “In such a situation you can get a portrait made based on a description — but this takes time. When you have photographs to check on hand, it speeds up the process. Even if the victim doesn’t identify the person the first time, you can still narrow down suspects this way.”

Timarpur SHO Tribhuvan Negi said, “Usually, a lot of offenders tend to repeat offences and keep committing the same type of crime. With this booklet, with photographs of offenders, there is a good chance that the victim will identify one of them.”

Sub-inspector Satender of Burari station elaborated: “It’s just like how normal professionals don’t usually change their jobs. A robber will end up being arrested again only for robbery, and a snatcher will get caught for snatching… The booklets have helped us in a lot of cases.”

It is, however, not clear how many case closures can be attributed to these. According to DCP Kalsi, “As it is one of the many useful tools in police work, there is no direct data on how many cases were helped by these. But I can say it has qualitatively helped us.”

For veterans in the force, the value of the booklet goes beyond a mere tool to fight crime — it is a throwback to a more direct, human form of policing in a digital era. ACP Rajendra Prasad, who is also the Burari SHO, said: “From what I have seen in 28 years of policing, even with all the advantages that technology has brought in, there is something about giving the victim a physical book in their hands that gives you a better result.”

He added, “Of course, technology is essential in this age. But sometimes when you put a victim in front of a computer, they end up out of their comfort zone and are not confident. But on the other hand, I can ask them to sit in my office and hand over a booklet for them to identify the perpetrator at their leisure. When they are calm, chances are that they will remember details they would have otherwise forgotten.”

Victims can even help identify changes in appearance of offenders. Said ACP Prasad, “Sometimes, one of these criminals may get injured and have a new scar, or he might grow a beard. When victims identify them by photograph, but note these differences, we get a clear picture of their current appearance.”

But there are challenges in using a printed resource. For instance, new criminals might pop up whose photos are not available in the booklet. DCP Kalsi has said the booklets will be updated at least once a year to keep up with this.

Officers though remain confident in their usefulness. ACP Prasad quipped, “In the age of e-books, we still have physical bookshops. So, we will still have tools like this booklet even today.”