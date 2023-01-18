scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident, out of danger

The 82-year-old is out of danger and being treated at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.

He has received injuries on his left hand and shoulder. (Twitter/@_wasim_barelvi)
Renowned Urdu poet Professor Wasim Barelvi was injured in a road accident in Hapur on Sunday, his family members said.

Barelvi had gone to Bahrain to participate in a Mushaira (poetry meet) a few days back. On his return, he was heading to Bareilly from Delhi when, while passing through Hapur, his car collided with a dumper.

He has received injuries on his left hand and shoulder. According to the X-ray report, there are two fractures in his left hand. A family member said that his condition has shown improvement, adding he will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Gujarat HC quashes GIC order directing to disclose information on judicial officers’ transfer

