Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident, out of danger

Renowned Urdu poet Professor Wasim Barelvi was injured in a road accident in Hapur on Sunday, his family members said.

The 82-year-old is out of danger and being treated at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.

Barelvi had gone to Bahrain to participate in a Mushaira (poetry meet) a few days back. On his return, he was heading to Bareilly from Delhi when, while passing through Hapur, his car collided with a dumper.

He has received injuries on his left hand and shoulder. According to the X-ray report, there are two fractures in his left hand. A family member said that his condition has shown improvement, adding he will be discharged from the hospital soon.