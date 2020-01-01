PNB officials booked for cheque fraud

Police said the complainant requested to withdraw the cheques, but the bank officials allegedly didn’t return the money back. (Representational Image) Police said the complainant requested to withdraw the cheques, but the bank officials allegedly didn’t return the money back. (Representational Image)

A case has been registered against officials from the Punjab National Bank at New Delhi’s KG Marg for allegedly debiting Rs 24 lakh from an account belonging to the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

Police said they received a complaint from Leela Ram Meena, deputy general manager at BSNL Monday, alleging the bank “wrongly debited an account by cheques not issued by the BSNL account office”.

As per the complaint, the BSNL office issued three cheques on November 21 amounting to Rs 66,505. Meena said, “The cheques were returned by the bank to the beneficiaries. After an enquiry from the bank, it was ascertained that three other cheques with the same numbers were presented to the bank.”

The three other cheques, not drawn by BSNL, were cleared by the bank, resulting in a total loss of Rs 24 lakh. Police said the complainant requested to withdraw the cheques, but the bank officials allegedly didn’t return the money back.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App