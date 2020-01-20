PM urged to restore photos of Gandhi’s last moments

Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo)

Days after Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, expressed disappointment over the “removal” of photographs of Gandhi’s last moments from Delhi’s Gandhi Smriti, a group of people has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him “to restore the original photographs and panels”.

The letter states that the PM should “make sure that the soul of the exhibition is not lost in the name of digitisation and upgradation”. It has been signed jointly by Kumar Prashant, president, Gandhi Peace Foundation; Ramchandra Rahi, president, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi; A Annamalai, director, National Gandhi Museum; and Vishwajeet Roy, convener, Rashtriya Yuva Sanghatana.

The photographs in question were taken by legendary French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson at Birla House. The photographs were on display at a special gallery inside Gandhi Smriti.

Tushar Gandhi had expressed shock over the removal of the photographs. He alleged that “removing the panels felt like a conspiracy to dilute and erase the evidence of the assassination of Gandhi by those whose ideology had allowed such a tragedy”.

However, Gandhi Smriti director, Dipankar Shri Gyan, had denied the charge, saying, “The photographs have not been removed. Instead of physical copies, soft copies have been installed on LED screens.”

