PM to inaugurate Jewar airport next month: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport in Jewar in March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday. The airport will serve as both a major passenger and a cargo hub, the Chief Minister told a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Singapore.

“Uttar Pradesh now has the most airports in India,” the Chief Minister is heard saying in a video published by news agency ANI. “And next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport, Jewar, which will be India’s biggest airport.”

The airport in Jewar, the Chief Minister said, “will emerge as a biggest hub not just for passengers but also for cargo”. “A very big centre is being built. We are taking it forward,” he said.