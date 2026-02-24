PM to inaugurate Jewar airport next month: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport in Jewar in March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday. The airport will serve as both a major passenger and a cargo hub, the Chief Minister told a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Singapore.
“Uttar Pradesh now has the most airports in India,” the Chief Minister is heard saying in a video published by news agency ANI. “And next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport, Jewar, which will be India’s biggest airport.”
The airport in Jewar, the Chief Minister said, “will emerge as a biggest hub not just for passengers but also for cargo”. “A very big centre is being built. We are taking it forward,” he said.
Chief Minister Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday, news agency PTI reported. Wong posted on X: “Singapore companies have been investing in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in logistics, connectivity, and infrastructure development, with potential for deeper business and investment linkages. We had a good exchange on strengthening economic ties.”
The Chief Minister secured MoUs worth Rs 6,650 crore with Universal Success Group for investments in group housing, a logistics park and a data centre in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported quoting officials.
The proposed projects are expected to generate more than 20,000 jobs and strengthen the state’s industrial and urban infrastructure, the state government said in a statement, the PTI report said.
