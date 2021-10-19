Want to know PM’s stand on India-Pak cricket matches as attacks on our soil increase, says AAP’s Atishi

Targeting the BJP government, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Atishi said Tuesday that she wanted to know the Prime Minister’s stand on cricket matches being played between India and Pakistan at a time when there have been “state-sponsored attacks for Pakistan on Indian soil”.

She was responding to a question regarding the two teams facing each other, during a press conference. An India-Pakistan match has been scheduled on October 24 as part of the T20 World Cup in UAE.

Eleven civilians have been killed in attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this month, including a businessman, two teachers and several migrants.

“Over the past few days, we have been witnessing repeated attacks on citizens of India. I am sure even the PM will agree with the stand that cricket matches against Pakistan should not be played. When he was in the Opposition, he used to ask the ruling party why matches were being played when state-sponsored terrorism was being perpetuated by Pakistan in India,” she said.

She said she was sure other BJP leaders would also agree that the match should not happen. “Not just the PM, I am sure other BJP leaders will also agree that matches should not happen. We have seen the attacks on the Indian soil increasing, and can’t just sit and watch. I am interested in knowing the PM’s stand. Is it ok to play matches when there are attacks on Indian soil?” she asked.