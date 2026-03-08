PM Modi lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 33,500 crore in Delhi
Modi also inaugurated two new Delhi Metro corridors under Phase IV of the network’s expansion — the 12.3-km Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur corridor on the Pink Line and the 9.9-km Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor on the Magenta Line.
In a major development push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects worth around Rs 33,500 crore in the Capital.
The PM also inaugurated more than 2,700 newly constructed residential units in Sarojini Nagar and Kasturba Nagar — which are part of the Centre’s General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan — along with three towers of General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) in Southwest Delhi’s Netaji Nagar.
Modi also inaugurated two new Delhi Metro corridors under Phase IV of the network’s expansion — the 12.3-km Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur corridor on the Pink Line and the 9.9-km Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor on the Magenta Line. Together, the two corridors are expected to significantly improve connectivity across North and Northeast Delhi, benefiting areas such as Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa and Majlis Park, officials said.
The PM also laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase VA of the Delhi Metro, spanning approximately 16.10 km in total. These cover the R K Ashram Marg–Indraprastha corridor, the Aerocity–Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 corridor, and the Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj corridor.
According to the government, these three corridors are expected to strengthen connectivity between Central Delhi, the airport and key residential areas, while improving links between Delhi and the NCR.Modi further laid the foundation stone for more than 6,600 additional GPRA flats across Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Kasturba Nagar, as well as eight towers of Bharat Business Park in Sarojini Nagar.
Approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2016, the GPRA redevelopment programme aims to modernise ageing government housing colonies and optimise land use across seven colonies in Delhi: Mohammadpur, Thyagraj Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Sriniwaspuri, Nauroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar.
According to a spokesperson of the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), the redevelopment programme is expected to create more than 21,000 residential units in Delhi with a total built-up area of approximately 65.42 lakh square metres, at an estimated cost of around Rs 32,000 crore. It is being implemented jointly by the NBCC and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). While NBCC handles the programme in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar and Nauroji Nagar, CPWD oversees the work in Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Mohammadpur.
The programme follows a self-financing model in which commercial areas developed as part of the projects are monetised to fund new housing and infrastructure, without placing an additional burden on the government exchequer, the NBCC spokesperson said.
