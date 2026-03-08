PM Modi lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 33,500 crore in Delhi

The PM also inaugurated more than 2,700 newly constructed residential units in Sarojini Nagar and Kasturba Nagar. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

In a major development push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects worth around Rs 33,500 crore in the Capital.

The PM also inaugurated more than 2,700 newly constructed residential units in Sarojini Nagar and Kasturba Nagar — which are part of the Centre’s General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan — along with three towers of General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) in Southwest Delhi’s Netaji Nagar.

Modi also inaugurated two new Delhi Metro corridors under Phase IV of the network’s expansion — the 12.3-km Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur corridor on the Pink Line and the 9.9-km Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor on the Magenta Line. Together, the two corridors are expected to significantly improve connectivity across North and Northeast Delhi, benefiting areas such as Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa and Majlis Park, officials said.