‘Criticism integral for functioning of a healthy democracy’: From PM Modi, some exam tips for students

Coping with stress, social media distractions, self-confidence and acceptance of failure were some of the concerns put forward by students from various states to seek advice from PM Narendra Modi, who interacted with students and teachers at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on Friday at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium.

Several teachers also attended the event.

“Use technology, don’t let technology use you,” said Modi, advising how students should limit their distractions from social media and focus more on their progress during the exam preparation period.

The Prime Minister said: “We should decide for ourselves that we will not be slaves to these gadgets. Say to yourself that you’re an independent person, make the best out of technology but also limit (its use).”

During the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Modi reiterated that exams are not the end goal of a student’s life. And, they should not succumb to exam pressure but should instead take it as a challenge and focus on becoming better.

The event started at 9.30 am as students welcomed the audience, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and the Prime Minister with cultural performances representing their respective states.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha is the PM taking out the time to be here with us and to understand the pressure on students. He made himself a student and a teacher to be with us all today,” said Pradhan, welcoming the PM.

Modi arrived at the venue at 10.30 am and took a wide look at the exhibition, where various students presented their artwork to him before he got on the stage to address their questions.

Replying to a student who felt lost and could not cope with the pressure of studies, he said: “Everyone should learn time management from their mothers. A mother never gets tired; observe your mother well — you will learn time management and micromanagement from her the best.”

The PM also highlighted how one must take criticism well. “I believe that criticism is integral for the functioning of a healthy democracy. We do not have to pay attention to the ones who blame us as long as we are loyal, hardworking and work for the betterment of society.”

He emphasised that using unfair means during exams can get one through it, but not through life, and spoke about how one must accept failure but never give up.

“This is my first experience attending Pariksha Pe Charcha and I think this motivates students a lot. This is also helpful for us teachers to guide and help students to cope with exam stress,” said a Hindi teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri, who teaches students of classes VI to X. “The biggest challenge post-Covid is that students have lost the habit of reading and writing, which lowered confidence in them. This event has given us tips to up their confidence.”

“Students go through a lot of tension, they can’t write properly during the examination, which is the biggest challenge the prime minister has addressed today here. This was a quite helpful session and must happen every year,” Chanda Joshi, a class X science teacher at Government Girls Inter College, Vijayanagar, Ghaziabad told The Indian Express.

“This experience has been very helpful. The syllabus looks overwhelming as we start studying for our exams, which is the biggest challenge for me. Seeking advice from the Prime Minister regarding this was inspirational and motivating,” said Isha Sharma, a Class XI student from GGIC.

Several students said the answers to most of their challenges were covered by the Prime Minister and that they were excited to be a part of the event.