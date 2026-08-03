‘Stop hounding us’: Mother of 15-year-old who abused PM says driven out of home

Two days ago, a widowed mother packed up her life and left her rented home in Noida with her 15-year-old daughter. She said they had little choice: police and strangers were turning up at their doorstep after her daughter — a Class 10 student — became embroiled in a controversy over alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The mother said her daughter had apologised and that the Prime Minister had forgiven her, but the family was still facing constant harassment.

“I am raising my daughter alone. My husband died in an accident in 2019, and my younger son lives with my in-laws. How can we continue living there when people and the police keep coming to our house?” she told The Indian Express, appealing to the authorities and the public to stop hounding her family.

The girl allegedly made derogatory remarks against the PM during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The Noida Police registered a case against her.

In a purported video on August 1, the girl apologised and said it was her “first and last mistake”, adding that she had been influenced by groups at the protest site.

“I was at the protest site, and there were many groups abusing PM Modi. They were also instigating others to say these things. I am so ashamed of saying those things that I am not even able to raise my eyes. I apologise to the whole nation for it. This is my first and last mistake,” she is heard saying in the video.

The mother said she and her daughter were no longer able to stay at their rented accommodation.

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“Neighbours tell me that people are still coming to our house in black vehicles. The UP Police are also still visiting our house. My daughter and I have shifted to another location. She studies in Class 10, and I used to teach students. I don’t know what our future holds now,” she said.

There is also a discrepancy over the girl’s age. The Zero FIR mentions her year of birth as 1994, while her mother says she is 15 and was born in 2011.

“I got married in 2010. She was born in 2011, and my son was born in 2014. She is just a child. Please forgive her and let us live like everyone else,” the mother pleaded.

“She has made a blunder, and she has apologised for it. The Prime Minister has also forgiven her. Then why has the case been transferred from Noida to Delhi? What if the Delhi Police also start coming and harassing us in the future?” she asked.

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What happened

Last week, the Noida Police registered a Zero FIR against the girl under sections relating to insult, public mischief and defamation. It was later transferred to the Delhi Police.

However, the Delhi Police said they have neither registered a regular FIR nor converted the Zero FIR into one.

Sources in the police said the case may not be pursued further. “Since it is a Zero FIR, it may not be converted into a regular FIR. The girl has also apologised. However, legal opinion is still being sought,” a source said.

The source added that the investigation into derogatory content targeting several constitutional functionaries is continuing.

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The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell has registered a separate case regarding derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister and other constitutional heads by various social media handles. That investigation is still underway.

The larger picture

Earlier, the Delhi Police registered around 13 FIRs in connection with the protest, including cases of rioting, attempt to murder and assaulting public servants while they were discharging their duties.

The Delhi government then assured that no legal action will be taken against students who participated peacefully in the protest and were not involved in any violence.

However, action will be taken against those with previous criminal records and entered into the protest to disturb the law and order.