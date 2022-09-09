PM Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit, Noida police ban drones ahead of event

Noida police have banned the operation of drones from September 8-15 as part of security preparations for the upcoming World Dairy Summit 2022 which will commence on September 12 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, officers said Thursday. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well.

A statement issued by Noida police said, “In view of security, it is necessary to ban the operation of private drones. Therefore, the additional deputy commissioner of police law/order has passed this order under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure wherein no private person/institution will be allowed to operate drones between September 8 and September 15. A violation of this order will be an offence punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya paid a visit to India Expo Mart Thursday to inspect preparations for the summit. Maurya held a meeting with administrative and other departmental officials and instructed them to complete pending works on time. “Adequate arrangements should be ensured so that visiting foreign guests and VIPs participating from different parts of the country do not face any inconvenience,” he said. The Prime Minister will be inaugurating the summit, Maurya said, adding that India ranks first in the production and consumption of milk in the whole world while Uttar Pradesh ranks first in milk production in the country, making the summit an important event for the state.

Police commissioner Alok Singh said that in view of the summit, 10 hotels have been identified in Greater Noida for the accommodation of foreign and Indian VIPs during the period of the summit. Additionally, an adequate number of police personnel have been deployed so that VIPs do not face any inconvenience and are able to reach the venue on time, Singh said.

Around 40 countries are expected to participate in the summit which is an annual meeting of the global dairy sector and brings together approximately 1,500 participants from all over the world. The delegates include senior officials and employees of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, suppliers to the dairy industry, academicians, government representatives and the like. The summit is expected to provide a forum to industry experts to share knowledge and ideas on how the sector can contribute to nourishing the world with safe and sustainable dairying.