PM Modi to inaugurate tribal fest on Feb 16; 1,000 artists and artisans to participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 15-day-long Aadi Mahotsav this week at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the Capital. The PM will be given an overview of the products which will be on display at various stalls and will engage with the artisans and the craftsmen from the tribal communities.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, said that the emphasis on the organic production of products by the tribal communities can play a big role in combating the challenge of global warming. Keeping with that, an effort has been made to draw more and more artisans from remote areas producing lesser-known items to take part in Aadi Mahotsavs being organised across the country, he said.

Aadi Mahotsav is a platform to catapult the tribal products into national and international markets. The present edition of TRIFED’s flagship event is themed on “A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Crafts, Culture, Cuisine and Commerce”, and will feature exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, handloom, paintings, jewellery, cane and bamboo, pottery, food and natural products, and tribal cuisine through 200 stalls.

More than 1,000 tribal artisans and artists from 28 States/UTs will be participating in the festival, officials said. This includes tribal cooks from 19 States/UTs for which 20 food stalls are being set up. To commemorate 2023 as the International Year of Millets and create awareness about tribal millets, artisans have been invited to display and sell millet products and cuisines.

An exclusive pavilion for the sale and display of Van Dhan products is proposed to be put up, Munda said, adding that about 39 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras from 17 States/UTs are expected to participate in this edition.

Other highlights in this festival will include a Tribal freedom fighters gallery, which will reel out stories of Tribal freedom fighters through National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. The event will be marked by tribal cultural performances by 500 artists based on the tribal rituals, harvest, festivals and martial art forms, from 20 states.