‘Discard slave mentality’: PM Modi links ‘swadeshi’ lifestyle and AI skills to exam success in first-ever multi-city Pariksha Pe Charcha

During his annual interaction with school students ahead of exam season, Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on ‘swadeshi’, the importance of developing skills, and using technology to enhance strengths.

The recorded episode released Friday, the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, showed students from different parts of the country, including Assam, Manipur, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Punjab, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Rajasthan, interacting with PM Modi at his residence in Delhi, with questions on examinations.

When a student responded with “swadeshi” to the Prime Minister’s question on what they can do for Viksit Bharat, Modi said: “How do we do this? First, we need to mentally prepare ourselves. Local products come later. It is the gulami ki mansikta (slave mentality) we live in…if a friend comes to school wearing a foreign jacket, we pay attention to it.”

He asked students to make a list of all the things they use in a day. “Even the comb and shoes will be foreign. You should decide that in a month, when things become old, you will replace them with Indian products. Within a year, foreign products will disappear, and you will have Indian ones. You need to decide that, in your life, in your family, and on your body, you will try to ensure that products are Indian. If we don’t respect the products of our country, will the rest of the world?”

On the goal of Viksit Bharat, Modi said: “Mahatma Gandhi returned from Africa in 1915 and began the freedom struggle. From 1915 to 1947, he was focused on freedom, and freedom arrived. Bhagat Singh stepped onto the gallows at a young age. But he sowed the dream of freedom. The dream that was seen 25-30 years before independence…those who made sacrifices then and got freedom…can we get Viksit Bharat also?”

‘Education shouldn’t be a compulsion or a burden’

In the episode, the students were given the Assamese gamosa – a traditional red-and-white handwoven cloth. “It’s a symbol of women’s empowerment in Assam and the Northeast. It is made at home,” Modi said, pointing to why students were given the cloth.

On whether skills or marks are more important, Modi said: “There must be a balance in everything. If you lean towards one thing, you will fall. There are two types of skills—life skills and professional skills. You should pay attention to both. Without learning, securing knowledge and observing, can you pick up a skill? …Education and skill are twin siblings. The two are not separate. Skills are very important in life.”

He added that education is a tool to build one’s life. “Education shouldn’t be a compulsion or a burden. We should be fully involved in it. Half-hearted learning will not make life successful,” he said.

With a student saying that he was interested in gaming, Modi said: “Make a social media profile, make your game and launch it…Interest in games is good. Don’t hesitate…one shouldn’t get into gambling, don’t allow that to happen…Gaming is a skill. There’s speed. It’s also good for one’s development. You should build your expertise with the best quality games.”

This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha edition also entails the Prime Minister’s interaction with students in four locations other than his residence in Delhi – Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Dev Mogra in Gujarat, and Guwahati in Assam – “covering the East, West, North, South and Centre of the country,” according to a communication from the Education Ministry.

These interactions are to be aired in another episode. In previous years, the interaction has remained in Delhi.