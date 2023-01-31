PM Modi should speak on ‘close friend’ Adani: Sanjay Singh on AAP’s boycott of Presidential address

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs Tuesday boycotted the Presidential address of the Budget Session in the Parliament, with Sanjay Singh demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address allegations made by the Hindenburg report, and address questions being raised by those who have invested in LIC and SBI.

Speaking outside the Parliament House, Singh said, “Yesterday in the all-party meeting I had raised the issue that crores of people could be in trouble. Those who invested money in LIC for their daughters’ weddings, those who invested in LIC to build a house, those who invested in LIC and saved their money in SBI are all worried because of the discussion around the allegations of a big scam in the country. The discussion is about PM Modi’s close friend, Gautam Adani. What is the issue because of which investors have lost 4.5 lakh crore in days?… LIC bought shares of Adani’s companies worth Rs 87 thousand crore. Modi ji should say why this was done. SBI has given loans of thousands of crores to Adani. Modi, ji tell us why.”

Singh said AAP MPs had boycotted the session to demand that these issues be discussed and addressed by the Prime Minister.

“We demand that a JPC be set up to look into this issue. This financial fraud must be investigated and the truth brought out. People are scared, they have lost money earlier as well,” he said.

On January 24 (January 25 in India), New York-based Hindenburg Research released a report titled, “Adani Group – How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History”. The report claimed its “2-year investigation” presented “evidence that the INR 17.8 trillion (U.S. $218 billion) Indian conglomerate Adani Group has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

The report also accused the conglomerate of operating multiple shell companies, often offshore, “to serve several functions, including stock parking/ manipulation, and laundering money through Adani’s private companies onto the listed companies’ balance sheets in order to maintain the appearance of financial health and solvency”.

In Premium | How Gautam Adani punctured political slogans of both Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi

The Adani Group stocks went into a free fall after the report was released. The group dismissed the allegations and called the report a “malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations”.

Advertisement

Singh also said that characterising the report as an attack on India was wrong.

“I heard something odd yesterday. People said the Hindenburg report is an attack on India. If tomorrow a cop catches a pickpocket, will he say this is an attack on India? A person is picking the pockets of crores of people of India, how can exposing his corruption be an attack on India? Adani has attacked the future of crores of Indians. The PM should give an answer. If this is an attack on India, the PM must speak, NSA, Home Minister Defence Minister should also speak. We demanded that this be discussed in Parliament today. Where are the ED, IT Department and SEBI hiding? Why is there no acting against Adani? Why is the government silent, why is there no action? This is why we boycotted the President’s address,” he said.