Watch: On Ravidas Jayanti, PM Modi takes part in Kirtan at Karol Bagh temple

On the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers and participated in the ‘Shabad Kirtan’ at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in New Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Sharing a video of the kirtan, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi.” In the video, the prime minister is seen participating in the puja and interacting with devotees.

Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PM2k0LxpBg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Extending his greetings to Guru Ravidas’ followers, PM Modi hailed the saint for promoting the message of “love and equality”. “The great saint Guru Ravidas ji gave the message of treating mutual love and equality without any discrimination. Let us all contribute towards building a society based on equality, harmony and coordination by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas ji,” he wrote.

Ravidas Jayanti is observed annually to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a Bhakti movement saint. The festival is particularly popular among Dalits in Punjab, who form more than 30 per cent of the state’s population.